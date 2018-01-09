The world’s most punctual airlines and airports in 2017 revealed

Is there much in life more frustrating than delayed travel plans? Armed with a bit of research, trips made using the right airline and select airports could increase the chance that flyers arrive at their destination on time.

After trawling through 57 million flight records from 2017, U.K. travel analyst firm OAG published Tuesday its list of the best ranked punctual airports and carriers in the world.

The measure of on-time performance (OTP) it ranks are those flights that arrive or depart inside 15 minutes of their scheduled times.

Across 2017, the most punctual airline was Latvian flag carrier airBaltic, which achieved OTP on 90.01 percent of its flights. The carrier is headquartered in Riga and flies to destinations in Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East.

Hong Kong Airlines came second, with 88.83 percent punctuality, while in third place was Hawaiian Airlines, which took the title of most punctual North American airline.

Among the world's top 20 airlines, described in the report as "mega airlines," Japan Airlines came top, followed by fellow Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways.

In third place of the biggest carriers was Delta Airlines, which achieved 82.76 percent OTP across 2017, according to the analysis.