    Trump says, 'Yeah, I'll beat Oprah,' but he doesn't think she'll run for president

    • President Trump says he likes Oprah Winfrey but does not expect her to run for president.
    • Her Golden Globes speech ignited speculation that she could seek the White House.
    • Trump says he would defeat Winfrey in she runs against him.
    Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.
    Trump: I like Oprah, I don't think she's gonna run   

    President Donald Trump isn't buying into the Oprah Winfrey 2020 hype.

    "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun," Trump told reporters Tuesday during a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers about immigration.

    Still, the president said he likes the media mogul. Besides, he said he does not think Winfrey will challenge him for the White House.

    "I don't think she's going to run. ... I know her very well," Trump said.

    "I did one of her last shows. ... I like Oprah," the president added.

    Winfrey's well-received speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes ignited speculation about a possible bid for president in 2020. While those close to Winfrey signaled she could consider it, the former talk show host herself has repeatedly tamped down rumors.

