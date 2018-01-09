Trump says, 'Yeah, I'll beat Oprah,' but he doesn't think she'll run for president

President Donald Trump isn't buying into the Oprah Winfrey 2020 hype.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun," Trump told reporters Tuesday during a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers about immigration.

Still, the president said he likes the media mogul. Besides, he said he does not think Winfrey will challenge him for the White House.

"I don't think she's going to run. ... I know her very well," Trump said.

"I did one of her last shows. ... I like Oprah," the president added.

Winfrey's well-received speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes ignited speculation about a possible bid for president in 2020. While those close to Winfrey signaled she could consider it, the former talk show host herself has repeatedly tamped down rumors.