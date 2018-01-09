Watch: Paul Ryan and House leaders speak as shutdown deadline looms

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republican leaders speak Tuesday following a conference meeting, as Congress faces down a contentious deadline to keep the government open.

Immigration and defense spending, among other issues, will factor heavily into whether Republicans and Democrats can strike a budget deal ahead of the Jan. 19 deadline.

Later Tuesday, President Donald Trump will meet with bipartisan lawmakers in hopes of striking a deal on legislation to shield hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants. Trump has repeatedly said he wants funding to build his proposed border wall as part of an agreement, but Democrats say they will not agree to give that money.

Read more:

Trump to meet Republican and Democratic lawmakers in search for a compromise on immigration