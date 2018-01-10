Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Shares of KB Home jumped close to 4 percent in extended trading. The home builder reported fourth quarter 2017 earnings and revenue that well beat analyst expectations. KB home also beat Wall Street expectations, reporting 2,296 net orders, an important metric in the industry.

Progress Software stock gained close to 8 percent after the bell. The software company reported fourth quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. The financial report demonstrated significant growth in earnings and revenue year-over-year.

Shares of Brinks gained close to 1 percent in the extended session before flattening. The American security company announced it would take on cash handling operations in Brazil, with the acquisition of Rodoban for $145 million.

Waste Management's stock was flat in after-hours trade following the company's announcement that it would give thousands of its employees $2,000 bonuses following the recently passed corporate tax cut.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas rose 2.6 percent in extended trading after the stock closed down nearly 4 percent during the regular session.