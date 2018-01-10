Billionaire Ken Griffin buys most expensive home in Chicago

Ken Griffin is smashing real estate records left and right.



In recent years, he's purchased the most expensive home ever sold in Manhattan. He's purchased the most expensive home ever sold in Miami. And he's building what many say could be the most expensive home ever built in the U.S., in Palm Beach, Florida.



Now he's setting another record — paying the highest price ever for a home in Chicago.



According to local media reports, Griffin bought the top four floors of a new condo tower on the Gold Coast for $58.5 million. And he's buying raw space. So he will spend millions more to turn the space into a home.



The space will total more than 25,000 square feet.



The previous highest price paid for a home in Chicago was $18.75 million paid for a condo by Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife.



Griffin spent around $250 million for a collection of apartments at the new 220 Central Park South condo tower in Manhattan, which is still under construction. He spent over $200 million on the land alone for a home he's building in Palm Beach. He spent $60 million for the most expensive home in Miami, a penthouse atop the Faena House.



That may sound like a lot of money. But in 2016, Griffin, the founder of Citadel, was the highest paid hedge fund manager in the world, earning an estimated $1.7 billion, according to Institutional Investor's Alpha rating.



Griffin's spokesman declined to comment.