Cramer's lightning round: Wait for General Dynamics—it's about to move higher   

General Dynamics Corporation: "Look, we can sell and buy Scotts Miracle-Gro, but I actually prefer General Dynamics. General Dynamics, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, they are all for me. I think you've got a good one. Let's wait. It's about to have another move. That's how it trades: in fits and starts."

Irhythm Technologies Inc.: "We have to get them on when we're out in San Francisco. They do heart palpitations. They do a lot of stuff that I was hoping that my watch one day would do, because that's how you stop heart attacks, the most preventable form of death in this country. I like it."

Southwest Airlines Co.: "I sold it for the charitable trust, and I've got to tell you, I thought I was so smart making the 10-15 percent, [but] this one goes still higher. Somebody downgraded it yesterday. It was shameful."

Frontier Communications Corp.: "I just don't like the balance sheet. I'm not going to get in there and say, 'Listen, the chart's getting a little better.' I would scale out on any strength. The greatest thing about some stocks is that they do stop at zero. But I do think that Frontier is in trouble. Very troubled company."

Southwestern Energy Company: "Southern is a sell, sell, sell. They have too much natural gas, not enough oil. I say stay away."

Toyota Motor Corp.: "Toyota Motor is a beast. I would still buy it, even up here. That's how good that company is."