Jimmy Iovine says he's not leaving Apple Music: 'There's still a lot more to do'

Music mogul and Apple executive Jimmy Iovine denied reports that he's leaving the company in an interview with Variey published Tuesday.

"There's still a lot more we'd like to do. I am committed to doing whatever Eddy [Cue], Tim [Cook] and Apple need me to do, to help wherever and however I can, to take this all the way. I am in the band," Iovine told Variety.

Reports first circulated last week that Iovine would leave his post in August, according to Billboard, citing unnamed sources.

The timing would have been particularly poignant for the executive and the company, lining up with the estimated window for Iovine's stock to vest and with the company's push into home devices that puts music streaming at the forefront.

"All this stuff you're seeing in the newspapers, let me tell you, my stock vested a long time ago," Iovine told Variety. "There is a tiny portion of stock that vests in August, but that's not what I think about."

"The bottom line is I'm loyal to the guys at Apple. I love Apple, and I really love musicians."

