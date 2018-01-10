South Africa's embattled President Jacob Zuma survives first ANC meeting since stepping down

Embattled South African President Jacob Zuma's position was not considered as senior members of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party met for the first time since Cyril Ramaphosa won its leadership in December.

Speculation had been mounting that Zuma would be ousted at the National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, but "the matter was not for any discussion or debate," ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule told reporters, according to Reuters.

Zuma's lingering presence, despite his unpopularity with both markets and voters, has prompted analysts to cast doubt on the South African rand's rebound, which is based on optimism surrounding Ramaphosa's potential as a reformer.

"The positive market reaction to Ramaphosa's win — which still leaves the rand way below where it was a few years ago — has gone as far as it is likely to," James Lockhart Smith, head of financial sector risk at consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC via e-mail.