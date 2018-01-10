Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: KODK, TGT, DE, SVU & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Eastman Kodak — The company's stock soared 75 percent in the premarket after saying it has used blockchain — the underlying technology for popular cryptocurrencies like bitcoin — to create a digital photography platform called KodakCoin.

Constellation Brands, Molson Coors — Both beer stocks were initiated with "overweight" ratings at Barclays. Analysts said they expect Constellation Brands will "continue exceeding expectations." They also said they "expect accelerating cash returns to be a material positive" for Molson.

Deere — Deere shares were upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets. Analysts also boosted their price target on the stock to $190 per share from $155.

Target — Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Target to "positive" from "neutral," noting the company's earnings growth is "reaccelerating to a double-digit rate in FY18." They also hiked their price target to $84 a share from $54.

Lennar — The home builder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.29 a share, well below the expected $1.48 a share. Lennar shares fell nearly 5 percent in the premarket. The company also posted better-than-expected revenue, however, and said the tax-cut bill passed last month will reduce its effective tax rate to about 25 percent from 34 percent.

Supervalu — Supervalu shares dropped nearly 12 percent after reporting adjusted quarterly earnings of 61 cents a share. The company also said it expects net losses from continuing operations to range between $20 million and $2 million for 2018.

VMWare — The enterprise software company confirmed it laid off a small percentage of its workforce. The move comes two years after cutting around 800 employees.

Berkshire Hathaway — Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett appointed Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain as vice chairmen. The move by Buffett comes as questions about who will succeed the legendary investor loom. Buffett, 86, also said he would remain in his role.