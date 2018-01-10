Murray Energy CEO: Donald Trump has been right on the power grid and coal miners 2 Hours Ago | 05:41

White House energy ally and coal baron Robert Murray on Wednesday sharply criticized a five-member U.S. commission that regulates energy and includes four Trump appointees.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday rejected a rule proposed by Energy Secretary Rick Perry that would have subsidized coal and nuclear power plants in parts of the United States.

"That does not sit with me well," the chairman and CEO of Murray Energy told CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The rule would have benefited power generators that Murray counts as customers, and he has been accused of helping to develop the proposal.

Murray accused the two Democratic commissioners, Richard Glick and Cheryl LaFleur, of political bias, saying they will never support coal or nuclear power. The two Republicans who voted against Perry's proposal, Chairman Kevin McIntyre and Robert Powelson, "are wrong in their decision and it needs to be overturned," he said.

FERC is an independent government agency that regulates interstate transport of oil and natural gas and electric power transmission. It has a long-standing reputation as a highly technocratic, non-partisan organization.

Perry asked FERC in September to create a rule that would compensate plants that keep 90 days of supply on site — primarily coal and nuclear facilities — arguing this so-called baseload energy is necessary to keep the U.S. grid resilient.