Young immigrant who works for Johnson & Johnson pleads with lawmakers and CEO to save DACA

About 100 young undocumented workers urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week to permanently fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program before it expires in the spring.

The participants, organized by technology industry lobbying group FWD.us, met with legislators and staff on both sides of the aisle Tuesday and Wednesday. The campaign aims to prevent young adults brought to the U.S. as children from losing their work authorization or even being deported.

One of the participants had an urgent plea for her CEO.

Daniella Vieira, 23, said on Tuesday she came to Capitol Hill to draw attention to her plight and that of others like her. She arrived in the U.S. when she was 11 years old, attended Ohio State University and is now a financial analyst for Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company.

"It's very scary to come forward and disclose your status," she said.

Vieira pleaded publicly with Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky to do everything he can on this issue, which affects employees.

"I know that you have access to legislators," Vieira said, addressing Gorsky. "I urge you to bring that up with them and prepare our company to be able to provide support for the employees who are impacted by this, because we don't know what's going to happen next."

Vieira said she had previously communicated directly with Gorsky about DACA.

Gorsky, a grandson of immigrants, appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday in an interview from a health-care conference. Correspondent Meg Tirrell asked the chief executive about Vieira's concerns and the importance of DACA to the company, which recently joined the Coalition for the American Dream in support of DACA recipients.

"We've made a stand on DACA," Gorsky said. "It's our hope we can ... get more comprehensive reform through. And we wanted to help our employees, like the one you talked to this morning. In fact, we think it's good for all of industry when that gets done."

However, lawmakers are having a difficult time finding a solution.