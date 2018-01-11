Delta raises 2018 earnings guidance 20% due to tax law

Delta Air Lines posted fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and raised its 2018 guidance about 20 percent, sending shares higher.

The second-largest U.S. airline reported earnings per share of 96 cents on an adjusted basis revenue of $10.2 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 88 cents a share.

Delta's shares were up close to 3.6 percent after the report.

Delta raised its full-year estimates for 2018 from $6.35 a share to $6.70 a share because of benefits from the new tax law, the airline's CEO Ed Bastian said. During an investor day last month, the airline forecast earnings per share for 2018 of $5.35 to $5.70 for 2018.

Fueling Delta's upbeat forecast was its ability to increase how much it generates from each seat it flies a mile, a key revenue metric. This rose 4 percent in the three months ended in December from a year earlier. Passenger revenue increased in every region. Cargo revenue also surged, as consumer demand grew for speedy deliveries.

The new tax law will help the company offset some of the impact from higher fuel costs, Delta said. The airline said its fuel expenses rose more than 20 percent in the quarter.

On a call later on Thursday, Delta executives will likely address the impact from a powerful winter storm and resulting travel chaos at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, a major hub for Delta, as well as an ongoing trade dispute between two Delta suppliers: Boeing and Canada's Bombardier.

Airline stocks had surged on Wednesday after Delta's rivals United Airlines and American Airlines, which report later this month, issued better-than-expected outlooks for passenger revenue.