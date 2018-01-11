Diet Coke redesigned its cans with the help of a tiny agency in the north of England

Diet Coke has redesigned its cans and introduced new flavors in an effort to appeal to a younger generation of drinkers and halt declining sales.

But rather than using a large international design agency to help it work out how to move the iconic fizzy drink into the future, it chose tiny U.K. company Kenyon Weston to revamp its packaging.

The business is a two-person agency based in Huddersfield in the north of England, run by Matthew Kenyon and Chris Weston. Coca-Cola's Vice-President of Design James Sommerville said it provided a new perspective on what the can would look like. Kenyon Weston worked with Coke's 26-year-old design lead Elyse Larouere on the sleeker cans, which feature a vertical band called the "high line."