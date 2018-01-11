The euro is surging right now on concerns the ECB is getting ready to take the punch bowl away

"The language, pertaining to various dimension of the monetary policy stance and forward guidance could be revisited early in the coming year," the accounts showed, referring to early 2018. "The view was widely shared that ... communication would need to evolve gradually, without a change in sequencing."



Sidelining his critics, ECB President Mario Draghi stuck to his pledge last month to keep money pouring into the euro zone economy for as long as needed, despite improved growth and inflation prospects.



But the accounts showed policymakers thought that their communication on the future path of interest rates, currently at record lows, would gain more importance -- a signal bond purchases were slowly losing prominence as a policy tool.



"As progress was made toward a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the relative importance of the forward guidance on policy rates would increase," policymakers said, noting that a further easing of financial conditions was not warranted.

While Draghi acknowledged better growth in December, he rebuffed calls to tweak the bank's policy message, keeping asset buys open-ended and even maintaining the pledge to increase stimulus, if necessary.