'I feel betrayed' by Bannon, Trump says

President Donald Trump said he feels "betrayed" by Steve Bannon for his role in Michael Wolff's tell-all book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said "I feel betrayed" by former advisor and campaign chief Steve Bannon for his derogatory comments about Trump and his family, as well as his suggestion that a now-infamous Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and Russians was "treasonous."

"I feel betrayed because you're not supposed to do that," Trump told the Journal.

The June 2016 meeting, in which Donald Jr. and other Trump campaign staff met with Russian lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya, provided evidence of an attempt by the campaign to seek out damaging information on Hillary Clinton from Russian sources.

"Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s---, and I happen to think it's all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately," Bannon allegedly said, according to Wolff.

Among other alleged criticisms, Bannon said the president's daughter, Ivanka, was "dumb as a brick."

The White House fired back at Bannon in a lengthy press release that downplayed his influence in Trump's winning election campaign, marking a vicious public falling out between the president and former high-ranking staffer.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press release on Jan. 3.

"Steve's greatest asset is that he was able to convince a corrupt media that he was responsible for my win," Trump said in the interview.

"Steve had nothing to do with my win, or certainly very little," he said.

Bannon has since stepped down from his role as executive chairman of Breitbart News. In later statements, Bannon took a more conciliatory tone with Trump, affirming that his support for the president is "unwavering."

Read the full report in The Wall Street Journal.