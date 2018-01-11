How this senior marketing exec is using his psychology doctorate to promote an ‘unknown’ brand

Adrian Britten is probably one of the most qualified marketers in the business — but his degree isn't in marketing. He is a chartered psychologist with a doctorate gained in 1989.

And he's using it to help the relatively "unknown" brand he works for become more recognizable, as global director of communications and brand at international insurer MS Amlin. Previously known as Amlin (once a U.K.-listed business), it was bought by Japanese company MS&AD for $5.34 billion in 2016.

MS Amlin operates from offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America and is well-known in certain markets. "To reach out beyond that, we are not known, so we have to be able to articulate a message about who and what we are. Otherwise it's just this random name, (and people might say) I don't know who they are, I don't know what they do, I don't know why they're here," he told CNBC.

It's for this reason that Britten looks for marketing opportunities that let the company talk about what it does in an interesting way, and, given his psychology background, he knows will have an impact. Since taking up the role in 2012, he's looked for sponsorships that will work with MS Amlin's reason for being: providing continuity of business for clients when something goes wrong.