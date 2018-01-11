'Noisy' fourth quarter for banks, but bright 2018 ahead, say analysts

It may be a tough quarter for banks this earnings season, but all signals are pointing to a bright future in 2018, analysts told CNBC on Thursday.

As the big banks prepare for changes to the tax code, they'll see significant charges that could cause them to post losses for the fourth quarter, said Jason Goldberg, senior equity analyst at Barclays.

For example, Citigroup could take about a $20 billion upfront hit when it writes off deferred tax assets.

However, investors should look beyond the noise of this quarter because all banks are going to benefit from lower corporate tax rates, Goldberg said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

That's because a lot of their earnings are U.S. domiciled, he explained.

"Some of that will get eaten up by either increases to minimum wages or some banks have talked about one-time bonuses, but you are going to get a portion of that going to the bottom line which is going to support dividends, buybacks, and importantly customer growth and loan growth should these measures turn stimulative for the economy," he added.