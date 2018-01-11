White House: No deal reached yet on 'DACA'

The White House on Thursday said that no deal has been reached to protect DACA recipients, despite word from Sen. Jeff Flake earlier in the day that a bipartisan compromise package had been reached.

"There has not been a deal reached yet," Sanders said. "We still think we can get there, and we are very focused trying to make sure that [a deal] happens.

"The president has been clear about what his priorities are in that process, and we're going to continue working with members of the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats, to make sure we try to get that deal done."

Flake said earlier in the day that a bipartisan group group of lawmakers was "at a deal. So we'll be talking to the White House about that, and I hope we can move forward with it. It's the only game in town. There's no other bill."

