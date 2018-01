"Traditionally (higher yields) are not good for equities, because it indicates that the economic cycle is maturing and thus a downturn may be on the horizon," Lothar Mentel, chief executive officer of Tatton Investment Management, told CNBC via email.

Longer-dated bond yields — like the rate on the U.S. 10-year Treasury — help set prices for a range of mortgages and loans all over the country. If they surge higher it shows that the market is expecting inflation to pick up. This can be a sign of a healthy economy, but some analysts warn that there is a limit to this. Surging inflation can cause central banks to lower interest rates and can raise questions on when the next recession will hit.

On this basis, investors would likely change their investments and remove money from stock markets.