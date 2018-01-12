The 'monster buy signal' that could wipe out losses if a correction strikes 5:52 PM ET Fri, 12 Jan 2018 | 02:51

One of Wall Street's most bullish forecasters is out with a near-term correction call, but he's not letting it interfere with his 2018 bull case for stocks.

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer is putting his faith in a historical trend that typically points to gains.

"What we found is when the yield curve is flattening, it's actually a monster buy signal," the firm's chief market strategist said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" this week.

Dwyer, who entered 2017 as Wall Street's most bullish strategist, believes the S&P 500 Index will end this year at least 10 percent higher from current levels.

"The thing in this environment is: There are no negative divergences. The advance-decline line is making new highs. It's a pretty broad move," he noted.

"You haven't even inverted the yield curve. Credit is still on fire, the fundamental backdrop is terrific and earnings are going up. That creates an environment for ultimate upside," Dwyer added.

But with sentiment in the stock market so strong, Dwyer predicts getting there could get "a little sloppy."

"I don't think you have to qualify" a correction as a 10 percent drop, he said, referencing the term's commonly accepted definition. "But I certainly think that you will correct more than we did last year," he said — adding that he can't specifically identify what could push stocks lower.

For now, the market has been on fire. The S&P 500 just completed its best 10-day start to a year in 15 years. Plus, the Dow now has three 200 point gains this year. There were only six of them in all of 2017.

"You don't need to chase the market, but you better be ready when it dips," Dwyer said.

And if that happens, Dwyer sees financials, industrials and information technology as the big winners.