    Cramer's lightning round: Estee Lauder's CEO makes this stock a beauty

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Estee Lauder: "[CEO] Fabrizio Freda is one of the greatest executives in the world. Buy 'em. Get on the bus of Fabrizio."

    Mastercard: "I think you ought to pull the trigger on Monday because they're going to blow away the numbers. I like that stock very much."

    Boston Omaha Corp.: "I've looked at that company. I don't like the billboard business. Let's just say this: sell, sell, sell."

    Citizens Financial Group: "It's moved up too much. I want you to swap out of that and go to J.P. Morgan."

    Waste Management: "It is a super-de-duper buy. Did you see that buyback they just announced? I've been telling club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com the cash flow and the tax regime [are] both fabulous."

    Orbital ATK: "That's kind of a done deal. I think it's time for Raytheon and then General Dynamics."

    Gulfport Energy: "No, no, no. We're going only the highest quality here. We have to go, literally, Schlumberger or Cimarex."

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of J.P. Morgan, Waste Management, Schlumberger and Cimarex.

