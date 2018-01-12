Trump says his London trip is off because he doesn't like the embassy building

President Donald Trump canceled a trip to the new U.S. embassy in London, claiming that it was because he's "not a fan" of the building. The move allows Trump to sidestep widespread protests that were planned for him.

He disparaged the new U.S. embassy in Nine Elms in a Late Thursday Twitter post.

"I'm not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for 'peanuts,' only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal," Trump said on Twitter. "Wanted me to cut ribbon — NO!"

Britons planned large-scale protests against Trump during his trip to the city, where he is deeply unpopular. Unrest during the president's visit would be an embarrassment for the United States, which has been one of the U.K.'s closest allies for a century.