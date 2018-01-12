Earnings will be the next test for the seemingly unstoppable $30 trillion stock market

But Calvasina said she believes after studying the comments from more than 200 major companies, there still is not clarity from managements, and the impact on profits is not fully priced in, as a result. "There's probably more upside risk than downside risk," she said.

Tax reform is one of the factors that has helped the stock market rally into the new year, and the bull still appears unstoppable early on in the earnings season. According to Bespoke, U.S. stock market value, measured by the Russell 3000, crossed $30 trillion for the first time Friday, and it is now up more than $6.5 trillion under President Donald Trump. The Russell 3000 represents about 98.5 percent of the U.S. market cap.

The S&P 500 is up more than 4 percent since just the beginning of the year, having tagged on another 1.5 percent in the past week. The market has been lifted by expectations for a strong economy, and the prospect that earnings will be good and get even better, when the impact of new 21 percent corporate tax rate is factored in.

Source: Bespoke

Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke, said he sees a warning sign in the earnings this season. "The pace of positive revisions to negative revisions haven't been higher than at any time in 10 years. That's a function of the tax bill," said Hickey. "This is the first quarter in 13 quarters when there's been more positive revisions in the month leading up to earnings than negative revisions."

The concern is that analysts lowered the bar with reduced estimates, ahead of those other earnings reporting seasons, making it easier for stocks to realize an earnings pop, but this time, analysts are raising the bar.

"Early on, in these reports, we want to see stocks reacting well, and so far its been pretty good. It's early," said Hickey, adding the real test will come when tech names report. Those have been the best performers of 2016, and the group as a whole is expected to see the least benefit from the tax bill.