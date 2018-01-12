First Look: Jay Leno explores vehicles too powerful for the average road and takes a ride in a top secret prototype

Jay Leno takes us where very few have gone before … the closed road. First, he and famed driver Ben "The Stig" Collins head to a high impact test track to see how far they can push the new 2018 Hyundai Kona. Then, Leno explores some cars that might just be too powerful for the average road: the revolutionary tanks and robots at Howe & Howe technologies and a truck built with a Cessna airplane engine. Finally, Leno climbs intense inclines in a top secret prototype and competes against race car driver Bryce Menzies in a wacky soapbox race. Throughout the episode, he discovers that whether a car is restricted to closed courses for safety, testing, or racing, it's always guaranteed to be a wild ride!

Check out the sneak peeks above.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.