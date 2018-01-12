Would you get in a self-driving car that has no steering wheel and no pedals? General Motors thinks so, and wants to test its newest autonomous-driving vehicle on public roads and highways starting in 2019.

"When you see this image for the first time it's quite striking," said Dan Ammann, president of GM.

"That's why we believe this is a notable moment on the journey to full AV (autonomous vehicle) deployment."

The automaker has petitioned the federal government for approval to adjust 16 motor vehicle standards so it can test cars that have no steering wheel, pedals and other driver controls.