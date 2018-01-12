Self-driving cars take over CES: Here's how big tech is playing the market

The promise of self-driving cars has gone mainstream, and this week's massive CES trade show was proof.

Amazon, Intel, Nvidia and Cisco all made announcements about autonomous driving at CES, joining a host of rivals and partners that have publicly reported their efforts. To accommodate, the annual Las Vegas trade show expanded its space for self-driving technologies this year by over one third.

They're coming late to the game: Alphabet's Waymo, Elon Musk's Tesla and the auto giants have all been developing self-driving technology for years. But nearly all the major tech companies now agree that the market potential is too big to ignore.

Here's where the 12 most valuable U.S. tech companies are focusing their investment in autonomous driving, ranked by market cap from biggest to smallest.