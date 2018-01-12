Planetary Resources' new satellite launch is big step in the mission to mine water from asteroids

An Indian-built PSLV rocket successfully deployed 31 satellites from seven countries into orbit Friday, a big step in the burgeoning global space industry.
Among them was Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 satellite, which has the ambitious mission of learning how to prospect asteroids for mining. Arkyd-6 will test 17 new technologies, with one of its most important being a new mid-wave infrared imaging sensor (or MWIR) designed to detect water resources.
"If all of the experimental systems operate successfully, Planetary Resources intends to use the Arkyd-6 satellite to capture MWIR images of targets on Earth's surface," the company's chief engineer Chris Voorhees said in a statement.