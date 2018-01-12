Stars of hit reality show 'Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian' ring NYSE closing bell

"Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" on the E! network has embarked on a second season of inspiring, advising and coaching people to find the physical and emotional strength to transform their lives.

The premise of the show is to help participants change from the inside and out. In each episode, trainers, stylists and beauty experts chosen by Khloe Kardashian push participants to reinvent themselves. Kardashian, who admittedly has overcome her own body issues, checks in with the participants throughout the process.

Kardashian, Eli Frankel, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest and Larissa Matsson serve as executive producers on the show.

Kardashian is a TV personality and author of the New York Times best-selling book "Strong Looks Better Naked." She is the second-oldest of the famed Kardashian sisters and is currently pregnant. Her net worth is $40 million, according to BankRate.com.

Reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is in its 10th season and has morphed into spin-offs and a multi million dollar empire for the entire family.