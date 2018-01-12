Top VC deals: Jaguar backs robo-taxis, Google buys Redux, Celgene buys new cancer drugs

Sydney-based Canva raised $40 million in new venture funding and scored a post-money valuation of $1 billion, CEO and co-founder Melanie Perkins told CNBC. The deal makes Canva one of the few "unicorns" to hail from Australia, and one of the few led by a woman. Canva makes Web-based software that helps non-experts make pretty presentations, graphics or even light animations. Canva wants to topple PowerPoint. But the start-up also faces competition from Apple Keynote, Adobe Connect, and Prezi, another venture-funded company. Sequoia China was part of the new funding round.

Perkins told CNBC that people have created billboards, invitations, missing person posters and more with Canva, in addition to school reports, pitch decks and infographics. The new funding will help Canva expand to international audiences and develop new features and functionality.

"Our mission has been the same for years -- to empower everyone to design anything and publish anywhere," she said. "We're getting closer to that goal, but haven't even done 1 percent of what's possible."