Trump will extend Iran sanctions relief, keeping Obama-era nuclear deal alive—for now

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he will waive sanctions against Iran for the final time, extending the life of an international nuclear accord that he disavowed three months ago.

Rather than continue to periodically extend sanctions relief, which is currently required to keep the deal alive, Trump will work with European partners on developing new provisions to strengthen the deal.

Trump is essentially asking America's partners to make the deal permanent, a request that could be difficult for many to accept.

"Today, I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies' agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal," Trump said in a statement.

"This is a last chance. In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a separate statement, announced new sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities in connection with various human rights abuses.

The waiver also marks the first time Trump has granted sanctions relief since he told Congress in October that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is no longer in the country's national security interest. Trump has called the accord the "worst deal ever," but he's declined to scrap it while Congress prepares legislation to modify the agreement and his administration marshals international support to increase pressure on Iran.

The nuclear deal, hammered out in 2015 by six world powers, lifts crippling sanctions on Iran's lifeblood oil and gas industry and the broader economy. In exchange, the Iranian regime agreed to limits on its nuclear program and allowed inspectors to monitor its facilities.