On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just hours after he reportedly asked a group of lawmakers, "Why do we need more Haitians?" and demanded that congressional negotiators "take them out" of any further talks about extending temporary protected status.

The members of Congress were there for a meeting on immigration policy, and Trump's comment about Haitians shocked a number of the attendees.

According to Sen. Dick Durbin, D.-Ill., and media reports, a few minutes after the Haiti comment, the topic turned to immigration from African nations, prompting Trump to ask, "Why are we having all these people from s---hole countries come here?"