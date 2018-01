Behind the scenes of bitcoin mining 1 Hour Ago | 02:26

CNBC's Michelle Caruso-Cabrera got a tour inside a bitcoin mine in Wenatchee, Washington.

The mine has 1,800 servers running every day with very little downtime. The operation is run by Malachi Salcido, president and CEO of The Salcido Connection.

Salcido said he produces five-to-seven bitcoin every day, but wants to expand his operation to get up to 50 bitcoin per day.

