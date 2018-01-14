Everybody Loves Raymond creator debuts new foodie show on Netflix

If you don't know Phil Rosenthal's name, you probably know his work. He was the creator of the critically acclaimed CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond which aired for 9 seasons and won more than 70 Emmys.

Rosenthal's new show Somebody Feed Phil, available on Netflix, said the idea came from Ray Romano's real-life lack of interest in travel.

"It started on Raymond, it started when we went to Italy with the show," Rosenthal told CNBC's On the Money in an interview.

"Ray had never been to Europe," he added.

Not only that, but Rosenthal said Romano didn't really want to go. However, Romano's perspective changed after filming the episode in Italy.

"That's when the light bulb went off, because I got such a high seeing it happen to him, I thought what if I can do this for other people?"

Somebody Feed Phil showcases 6 cities: Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Lisbon, Mexico City, Saigon, and New Orleans where he eats an assortment of food from high-end restaurants to street vendors.

One of the chefs featured is Jay Fai, a street vendor in Bangkok, who prepared a crab omelet that Rosenthal deemed "one of the best things you'll ever eat."

And he's not alone in his opinion. After filming the episode, Fai earned a Michelin star, the first ever in Bangkok.

So how does Rosenthal pick which cities to feature?

He said he wants to start with "Earth's greatest hits, the best, most accessible places to go."

Bangkok may not seem like an obvious choice to many, but Rosenthal disagreed.

"Everyone speaks English, it's a big modern city, all the conveniences, you're going to have a hotel, you're going to have a bed…the food is unbelievable," Rosenthal explained.

In his New Orleans episode, Rosenthal says you'll see beignets, jambalaya, as well as a few unexpected surprises such as an Israeli restaurant called Shaya, as well as a "veggie reuben" made with collard greens instead of meat.

This isn't Rosenthal's first travel show. I'll Have What Phil's Having was produced by PBS and ran in 2015. But according to the Hollywood Reporter, the show was too expensive to make.

Netflix, which is spending billions on original content, picked up the show under a new title.

On working with Netflix, Rosenthal said the company gives him a lot of creative freedom.

He added, "You don't worry about competition because it's like you go into a store, and everything's there on the shelf for you. You already bought an all-you-can-eat buffet."

