And the North American Car of the Year is ...

The Honda Accord was named the North American Car of Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday.

The Accord shared the award with the Volvo XC60 and Lincoln Navigator, which were named Utility of the Year and Truck of the Year, respectively.

Honda appears to have pulled off a "magic trick" with the Accord, which is appealing even in its less expensive trim levels, said Chris Paukert, an auto show juror and managing editor of Road Show by CNET, in a release.

The XC60 offers much of the luxury of Volvo's higher-end XC90, at a lower price, the jurors said.

The 2018 Navigator got a more thorough update than its cousin, the Ford Expedition, resulting in a stronger impact on the Lincoln brand, jurors said.

Roughly 60 jurors from print, online, and broadcast new publications in the United States and Canada chose the winners from a pool of dozens of new vehicles, which were tallied by Deloitte LLP. This is the 24th year the awards have been handed out.

