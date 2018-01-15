European stocks lower; Carillion collapses; Metso down 10%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.15 percent lower with sectors and major indexes trading in opposite directions.

Banking stocks were among the worst performers with U.K. large cap banks under particular pressure. Standard Chartered was down by 1.5 percent, HSBC was down by 1 percent and RBS fell 0.8 percent in early news. This is after the British construction firm Carillion entered into liquidation. Both HSBC and RBS are among its top creditors.

The Finish mining firm Metso dropped to the bottom of the European benchmark, down by about 10 percent. The company reported lower-than-expected sales and profits. On the other hand, Vivendi was among the top performing stocks following a rating upgrade.

In Asia, stocks closed higher but Chinese bonds and equities stumbled after the government announced new steps on banking oversight in an "arduous" fight on financial risks, Reuters reported.

Markets in U.S. will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr day. The dollar was under pressure, down by 0.28 percent, against a basket of foreign currencies.