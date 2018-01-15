Germany needs new political blood as Merkel is unlikely to finish fourth term, analyst says

Germany may be a step closer to forming a new government, but there are doubts that Chancellor Angela Merkel will be its leader for the full mandate, a political analyst told CNBC on Monday.

Following failed coalition talks between Merkel's German Christian Democrats (CDU), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), the CDU and the Socialist Democrats (SPD) agreed Friday that there is enough common ground between them to work together and form a government.

However, Nina Schick, director of data and polling at Rasmussen Global, doubts that Merkel has the political strength needed to remain in power for the full term.

"In Germany, there's certainly awareness that Merkel won't be serving a fifth term, and whether or not she will even complete her fourth term, there's a question mark over that. Germany needs new political blood," she told CNBC.