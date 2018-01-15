Jared Kushner reportedly warned by US about ties to Rupert's ex Wendi Deng Murdoch

The U.S. cautioned President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner that a close friend, Rupert Murdoch's former wife Wendi Deng Murdoch, could be using her ties to Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump to aid the Chinese government, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Counterintelligence officials also warned the Chinese-American businesswoman may have been lobbying for a construction project in Washington, D.C., that was funded by the Chinese government the Journal reported.

A spokesman for Murdoch told the Journal the businesswoman "has no knowledge of any FBI concerns or other intelligence agency concerns relating to her or her associations."

The report follows attacks by the president over the Journal's reporting, most recently about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump ripped into the publication for reporting "fake news."

