Marketers are currently experiencing one of their toughest environments ever because of the multiple options for communicating with consumers, according to the chief marketing and customer officer at candy and petcare business Mars.

Speaking to CNBC's "Marketing Media Money" show, Andrew Clarke said that reaching mass audiences was a challenge and a focus for Mars, the manufacturer of brands such as M&Ms, Snickers and Skittles, as well as pet foods Pedigree and Whiskas.

"How we really evolve our marketing mix with our agency partners in creative, in media, in public relations, how we use design in new and different ways, and how all this is underpinned by data and evidence-based (marketing) is really where we try and take marketing and that's very exciting," he told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

"So it's probably never been a more challenging and disruptive time to be a marketer, but at the same time I would say, never a more exciting time to really lean into this disruption and drive growth in new and different ways," he added.