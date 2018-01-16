Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Juno Therapeutics soared close to 40 percent in the extended session. Dow Jones reported biotechnology giant Celgene was in talks to buy the cancer bio-pharmaceutical company. Shares of Celgene edged down 1.7 percent.

Adient stock jumped 3.4 percent, before falling more than 5 percent after the bell. In partnership with Boeing, the automotive interiors company announced joint venture Adient Aerospace, which will develop, manufacture and sell seating to airlines and aircraft leasing companies. Boeing shares fell slightly.

Shares of CSX fell more than 1 percent in extended trading. The real estate and railway holdings company beat analyst expectations on earnings, but fell slightly short on revenue. Year-over-year, revenue declined by 6 percent.

Interactive Brokers shares lost nearly 3 percent after the bell. The electronic brokerage firm posted disappointing fourth quarter financial results. A company statement attributed low earnings to the passage of GOP tax reform.