BTIG highlights 'conviction' stock list, top picks for 2018

BTIG disclosed its top stock picks for clients Tuesday, calling the list of equities a "snapshot" of analyst views.

"The Top Picks report compiles the highest conviction Buy-rated investment ideas to start 2018 from across the BTIG research platform," wrote strategist Julian Emanuel. The strategist said BTIG is overweight the energy, financial and health care sectors while less positive on others.

The BTIG team listed a number of stocks they believe will outperform in the new year, complete with price targets and analysis.

Here are four of the top picks.