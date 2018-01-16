Carillion collapse: Here's a list of the construction jobs that are most at risk

The ongoing fallout from Carillion's collapse is poised to have far-reaching consequences.

Britain's second-biggest construction firm went into compulsory liquidation Monday, when banks refused to lend it any more money, throwing hundreds of major projects in doubt. Critics have since called for the ensuing crisis to be reviewed.

Carillion employs around 43,000 people around the world and 20,000 people in the U.K.

The 200-year-old firm's work ranged from the HS2 rail project to military contracts and to maintaining hospitals, prisons and schools. CNBC takes a look at some of the joint ventures that may be most affected by Carillion's collapse.