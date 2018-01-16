This grocery store group is offering customers a digital divorce for a few hundred dollars

Couples often plan to separate ahead of the holiday season but don't discuss it until January to avoid upsetting family members, according to a U.K. grocery and services group.

Now they won't even have to leave home to get a settlement, thanks to a new online service.

British company the Co-operative Group — known as the Co-op — is aiming to make it easy for couples to split up, by offering customers a "digital divorce" service that can be completed in as little as four months.

It means a couple can formally separate without having to leave home and avoid costly legal fees potentially involved when visiting a lawyer's office.

The starting price for a Co-op digital divorce is £600 ($825), with court fees of £550. If a couple goes to a solicitor, they would usually pay between £2,000 and £3,000 in fees, up to around £30,000 for contested cases that end up in court, according to the U.K.'s Money Advice Service.

In the U.S., the average cost of a divorce is around $20,000, according to the Divorce Statistics website.