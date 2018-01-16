    How to use the new Google app that matches your face with famous paintings

    • A new Arts & Culture app from Google can analyze your face and match it with well-known paintings.
    • The results might vary depending on your hair or if you have glasses on and off
    • It's a pretty fun way to discover a famous painting that looks at least somewhat like you.

    A new app from Google attempts to accurately match your face to one in a famous painting, and it's getting a lot of attention.

    The Google Arts & Culture app went viral over the weekend as people discovered the funny results it can provide. Some are accurate while others aren't so much.

    Here's show you how to use it.

    First, download the Google Arts & Culture App from the App Store.

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Open the app and you'll see this screen

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Scroll down until you see this: "Is your portrait in a museum?" Tap "Get started."

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Take a picture of yourself 

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now see your matches!

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings 5
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    It says my mug matches most with Franklin Knight Lane by Ivan Olinksky, but also with the anonymous Portrait of a Man, and Jan gerrits van Egmond.

    CNBC Tech: Google paintings 6
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Without my glasses I look like the child Master Robert Chase by William Merritt Chase.

    Go ahead and try it for yourself!

