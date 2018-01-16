How to use the new Google app that matches your face with famous paintings
A new app from Google attempts to accurately match your face to one in a famous painting, and it's getting a lot of attention.
The Google Arts & Culture app went viral over the weekend as people discovered the funny results it can provide. Some are accurate while others aren't so much.
Here's show you how to use it.
First, download the Google Arts & Culture App from the App Store.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Open the app and you'll see this screen
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Scroll down until you see this: "Is your portrait in a museum?" Tap "Get started."
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Take a picture of yourself
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Todd Haselton | CNBC
It says my mug matches most with Franklin Knight Lane by Ivan Olinksky, but also with the anonymous Portrait of a Man, and Jan gerrits van Egmond.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Without my glasses I look like the child Master Robert Chase by William Merritt Chase.
Go ahead and try it for yourself!