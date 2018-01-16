Antonio Barroso, managing director and deputy director of research at Teneo Intelligence, told CNBC that Macron was "absolutely" the man to watch at the Forum, although President Donald Trump is poised to be the headline act.

"Last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping was the star, but certainly everyone will be looking at Macron this year as a key leader in the West," Barroso said. "While Chancellor Merkel in Germany is constrained by the political situation in the country, Macron is definitely stepping up as the stable face of Europe."

"He can also show the face of Europe that lots of leaders in the region want to project," he said, adding that Macron was a pro-business representative for the region at a time of economic recovery and stability after years of crisis.

Noting that the theme at Davos this year is "creating a shared future in a fractured world," Barroso said that Macron "embodies" this motto and was both a promoter of globalization and openness while wary of the need to ensure global trade was reciprocal, a point emphasized during his recent trade trip to China.