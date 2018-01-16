Social media entrepreneurs with big-name backers hope to change the way people read news

The way consumers get their news keeps changing. But social media users and news junkies alike continue to be enamored with platforms that emphasize images over text.

Joshua James and Adam Platzner, realizing they were spending too much time plowing through multiple websites for their news, decided to create an app where they could get all the news they wanted, tailored to them, on one platform.

Their media curating app Zig launched this week, backed by high-profile names including former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, music producer Quincy Jones, and Creative Artists Agency founder Ron Meyer, now vice chairman of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal. Concert ticket-selling giant Live Nation is also an investor.

Based on each individual users' social media habits, Zig compiles photos and stories from across the internet that might interest each user. The app primarily focuses on pop culture.

"It's fundamentally changing the publisher model and altering how people are going to be consuming the news," Platzner, president of Zig, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.

Images in the feed link to articles, which is how younger people, especially millennials, prefer to consume the news, according to the founders. They said they modeled the app after popular platforms like Instagram that allow users to view scroll through multiple photos.

"The volume of news you can consume in Zig is so much higher than looking around a website, finding something, clicking, going in, coming back, looking around, going to the next website," said James, CEO of Zig. "It's all there" in one spot, he added.

"We're not the place to read the Wall Street Journal article on the Trump tax policy," James explained. "But we're the place to read a little light part of it. We're the entry point."