The winners and losers of the Detroit Auto Show

Fiat Chrysler took the wraps off of an all-new version of the company's high-volume, high-profit Ram 1500 early Monday in Detroit. The truck boasts a variety of improvements over the outgoing model, including a new 48-volt mild hybrid assist.

The mild hybrid system allows the Ram to recapture kinetic energy during braking and use it to assist the engine during acceleration, just like the regenerative brakes in traditional hybrid cars. The electric assist not only boosts fuel economy figures by 10 percent, according to Ram, but also contributes to a 20-percent increase in towing capacity.

Luxury trims of the Ram are also offered with a 12-inch, tablet style center display reminiscent of the ones you would find in a Tesla, but flanked by physical controls for mission-critical functions like climate controls.