US shale oil output poised to surge above 6.5 million barrels a day in February

American shale oil drillers will deliver another month of strong growth in February, the U.S. Department of Energy forecast on Tuesday.

Oil output from the nation's major shale oil regions is poised to grow by 111,000 barrels a day next month, according to the latest drilling productivity report from the department's U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EIA expects total production from the seven regions to hit 6.55 million barrels a day in February. The administration also raised its estimate for January production to 6.44 million barrels a day.