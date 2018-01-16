"He asked me to do it," Jackson said of Trump, 71, who last year became the oldest person ever to become president.

"As far as I know this is the first time this has happened," Jackson said, referring to a cognitive assessment being done on a president who is in office.

The doctor said that in his daily interactions with Trump "he's very sharp and he's very articulate when he speaks to me."

The doctor also said Trump showed "excellent cardiac results ... from a stress test" performed on the president last week.

Jackson said that Trump, who weighs 239 pounds and stands 6 feet 3 inches tall, "would like to lose ... 10 to 15 pounds."

At his weight and height, the president is borderline obese.

"The president has acknowledged he'd be healthier if he lost a few pounds," Jackson said.

To do that, the doctor said, he was looking to have Trump reduce his intake of fats and carbohydrates in his diet, and increase his physical exercise.

"He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part," Jackson said.

Trump has a well-known penchant for fast food, including meals featuring McDonald's Big Macs and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and an aversion to exercise other than playing golf while using a cart to get around the links.

Asked how Trump managed to be in such good health with that lifestyle, Jackson said, "He has incredibly good genes."

Trump also has benefited from abstaining from both tobacco and alcohol throughout his life, according to the doctor.

Jackson said that while Trump "doesn't have a daily exercise regiment," Trump "has a lot of energy, a lot of stamina."

The doctor also mentioned that in addition to taking Advil and Crestor, a drug used to control cholesterol levels, Trump also takes Propecia, a drug used to stem hair loss.

"The president does take Ambien [a sleep aid] ... on overseas travel," Jackson said.

Jackson said a recent incident in which Trump slurred some words while making public remarks may have been the result of Sudafed that the doctor gave the president the previous day.

The briefing on Trump's physical by Jackson lasted almost an hour.

Jackson told reporters that the president personally asked that he answer every question put to him by reporters, and that press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told by Trump not to interrupt the doctor during the briefing.