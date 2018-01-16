Ripple has placed limitations on how much XRP it can sell each month to remove the concern that it will suddenly flood the market with tokens. The company placed 55 billion of its XRP in a "cryptographically-secured" escrow account and can release up to 1 billion every month. Ripple has never come close to selling that amount in a month and said in December that it's averaged selling 300 million XRP a month since mid-2016.

By selling a tiny fraction of its holdings each month, the company brought in over $90 million in the first three quarters of 2017.

Ripple hasn't released its fourth-quarter XRP report yet, but if it continued selling the same amount programmatically, as a percentage of overall XRP traded, it would have raised more than $75 million in the fourth quarter and another $150 million just in the first half of January. That doesn't include money made from direct sales.

The company can dial back how much XRP it puts on the market, so there's no reason to expect that it's reeling in hundreds of millions of dollars a quarter. But just having that ability puts Ripple in a cash position that's extremely rare -- particularly for a start-up with just 170 employees -- and gives it the flexibility to quickly bring in money for a pricey acquisition, fund an ambitious new project or invest in other start-ups.

Ripple just participated in its first investment, joining a $25 million funding round in a storage start-up called Omni, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

"In all likelihood, they need cash less than any other company on the planet," said Timothy Enneking, managing director of Crypto Asset Management, a crypto hedge fund in San Diego with about $70 million in assets.

Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Venture Partners invested in Ripple in 2013, before the currency had any value and when the company was focused on consumer peer-to-peer payments. He doesn't have a board seat and isn't close to the company, but is suddenly looking at a potentially very valuable stake.

Figuring out exactly how to value that stake is no easy task: Lightspeed owns illiquid shares in a private company, whose soaring paper value is derived from a highly volatile asset that it plans to monetize in small chunks over the course of many years.