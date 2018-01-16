Here's what the world was like last time a barrel of oil cost this much

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than three-years on Monday, held up by an ongoing output cut led by OPEC and Russia.

Brent crude futures were trading close to $70 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were hovering around $64.50 per barrel. The last time both benchmarks hit those levels was in December 2014.

The world was a much different place back then: China had just overtaken the U.S. as the world's largest economy by one measure, threats from ISIS were on the rise, and bitcoin — already highly volatile back then — tumbled by 58 percent.

CNBC looks at what happened globally around the time oil prices were at current levels in 2014: